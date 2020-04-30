X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other politicians pay their respect to the late actor

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other political leaders have expressed their grief over the veteran actors' demise and mourned his death.
11729 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 04:47 pm
Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other politicians pay their respect to the late actorRishi Kapoor Demise: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other politicians pay their respect to the late actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indian woke up to another heartbreaking news today. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital in Mumbai this morning around 8.45 am. It was only almost 24 hours ago that Irrfan Khan's sudden demise to colon infection had shocked everyone. While we still trying to overcome the loss, we lost another gem. The 67-year-old actor had been fighting with leukemia (blood cancer) since 2018. He had been going under treatment for the same, but ultimately lost his battle after a two-year fight. 

The sad news has left everyone utterly devastated and people cannot fathom that Bollywood has lost his 'charmer'. Rishi was touted to the romance king in his era. His versatility, acting skills, and friendly nature had wowed everyone. As soon as this heart-wrenching news surfaced, fans celebrities from across the state expressed their grief and pain over the legendary actor's loss. Many political leaders also mourned the Rishi's death and paid their respects to the actor and the Kapoor family. 

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kapoor family confirms veteran actor succumbed to leukemia; Read full statement

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad,  Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot, among others condoled the Bobby actor's demise. 

Take a look at Politicians tweet for late Rishi Kapoor here: 

Meanwhile, the last rites of the Mulk actor will be held today at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai. The funeral will be attended by his family and closed ones. Ever since unfortunate the news broke out, Rishi's family and loved ones have been visiting the hospital to support his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor in this utterly difficult situation. A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan had arrived with her husband Saif Ali Khan at the hospital.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting

For the unversed, the senior actor as diagnosed with leukemia around two years ago. He underwent treatment in New York for the same. He was even accompanied by wife Neetu to as and stood by his side like a rock. He returned to India in September 2019 and was not keeping to the best of health since then.  It is indeed a difficult moment for the Kapoor family and they are trying to hold each other in this situation. 

Rest In Peace Rishi Kapoor sir. 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement