Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other politicians pay their respect to the late actor

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other political leaders have expressed their grief over the veteran actors' demise and mourned his death.

Indian woke up to another heartbreaking news today. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital in Mumbai this morning around 8.45 am. It was only almost 24 hours ago that Irrfan Khan's sudden demise to colon infection had shocked everyone. While we still trying to overcome the loss, we lost another gem. The 67-year-old actor had been fighting with leukemia (blood cancer) since 2018. He had been going under treatment for the same, but ultimately lost his battle after a two-year fight.

The sad news has left everyone utterly devastated and people cannot fathom that Bollywood has lost his 'charmer'. Rishi was touted to the romance king in his era. His versatility, acting skills, and friendly nature had wowed everyone. As soon as this heart-wrenching news surfaced, fans celebrities from across the state expressed their grief and pain over the legendary actor's loss. Many political leaders also mourned the Rishi's death and paid their respects to the actor and the Kapoor family.

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot, among others condoled the Bobby actor's demise.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

In 2014 he told me ‘bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ‘ for he knew I’ve been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that’s how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.. pic.twitter.com/ZDtGr7etxH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear of the passing of #RishiKapoor. A wonderful actor, who enthralled audiences across generations, from #Bobby to #102NotOut. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/rg1dkkVBKp — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) April 30, 2020

Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles... — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 30, 2020

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 30, 2020

Saddened to know about the sad demise of veteren actor Rishi Kapoor. Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic actor. My sincere condolences to Kapoor family. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor is no more. Heartbreaking. I would like to celebrate his life. Larger than life, outspoken & cheerful right to the end. Great actor, good friend. So many memories of you flow through my mind. You lived a full life. Well played Sir. Condolences to the family. #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/hOzyNM4OyI — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the last rites of the Mulk actor will be held today at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai. The funeral will be attended by his family and closed ones. Ever since unfortunate the news broke out, Rishi's family and loved ones have been visiting the hospital to support his wife Neetu Singh and son in this utterly difficult situation. A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan had arrived with her husband at the hospital.

For the unversed, the senior actor as diagnosed with leukemia around two years ago. He underwent treatment in New York for the same. He was even accompanied by wife Neetu to as and stood by his side like a rock. He returned to India in September 2019 and was not keeping to the best of health since then. It is indeed a difficult moment for the Kapoor family and they are trying to hold each other in this situation.

Rest In Peace Rishi Kapoor sir.

