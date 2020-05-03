Ranbir Kapoor immerses dad Rishi Kapoor's ashes as mum Neetu, Riddhima, Alia Bhatt stand by his side

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were spotted peforming puja at Banganga Tank

, , , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ayan Mukerji were snapped at Mumbai's Banganga Tank on Sunday evening. The Kapoor's were accompanied with close relatives and friends as they performed puja and immersed the ashes of late veteran actor . Earlier in the day, the Kapoor's had organised a prayer meet at their home. Photos and videos of their visit at South Mumbai's Banganga Tank quickly went viral. One of the video shows Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor seeking blessings from the pandit present at the spot. Another shows them sitting and performing the puja, while another video shows Ranbir handing over the ashes for the final immersion.

In a photo, Alia Bhatt can be seen walking next to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with Ayan Mukerji just behind them. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital. While his funeral took place the same day, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was not present in the city. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night via road.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family was surrounded by immediate family members and Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others for the funeral. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her late husband and captioned it, "End of our story." The post was flooded with love from her fans and close friends who assured Neetu that their love story was indeed an eternal one.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×