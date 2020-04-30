Rishi Kapoor Demise: Randeep Hooda remembers the star for being an actor par excellence with a zest for life

Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming tribute for legendary actor Rishi Kapoor on Twitter, as he sadly passed away today, i.e. April 30, 2020. Read below to know what the Extraction star had to say about the veteran star.

2020 is seriously turning out to be a dark period for Bollywood as we not only had to say goodbye to Irrfan Khan but too. The Bobby star breathed his last today, i.e. April 30, 2020, after losing the battle to leukemia. In a statement, the Kapoor family wrote, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the statement continued. Moreover, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to offer their condolences while paying tribute to the actor's well-rounded career. Amongst those was Randeep Hooda, who shared a candid photo of the duo along with some heartwarming words that truly define the person that Rishi Kapoor was.

Check out Randeep Hooda's emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor on Twitter below:

One can be an actor par excellence and be burdened, but, the zest for life is a secret known to precious few & fewer can carry it till the end. Always encouraged me on my approach & it meant a lot coz it came from a man who didn’t mince words. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/98qs9Woqlc — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 30, 2020

Back in 2017, when the photo was taken, Rishi had tweeted to Randeep, "Thank you Randeep. One must learn perseverance to look and play a character from you. Keep it up! You are inspiring!"

Rest in peace, Mr. Kapoor.

