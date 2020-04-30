Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rati Agnihotri reacts to her Coolie & Tawaif co star's death

Rishi Kapoor passed away today, April 30. His Coolie and Tawaif co-star Rati Agnihotri shares her thoughts on his demise.

A sense of void has taken over Bollywood as passed away this morning. The actor, who starred in Shree 420 and Mera Naam Joker before being launched in Bobby, starred in several Bollywood movies and romanced numerous actresses. Rati Agnihotri was one of the many actresses Rishi shared the screen with. The two stars were seen together Tawaif, Coolie, and Yeh Hai Jalwa to name a few. The news of the actor's death has shattered the yesteryear star.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress said she was "truly saddened" by the news of Rishi's death. "Today is truly a sad time ...Chintu we always will love and miss you ...So heartbroken," she added. Rishi's co-star Juhi Chawla also told us that she is "too sad" with the turn of events. "Just too sad ... I'm devastated .... can't believe this," she said.

Rishi was admitted to the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. He was battling with leukemia for two-years before he succumbed to the disease. Rishi complained of difficulties in breathing before he was taken to the hospital. The actor is survived by wife , son , and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

The news of his demise was revealed by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter before the Kapoor family issued a statement confirmed the same. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the statement read.

"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the statement added.

