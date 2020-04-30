X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Salman Khan seeks forgiveness & remembers the legend: RIP Chintu Sir, kaha suna maaf

As soon as news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise came in, Salman Khan expressed grief over his passing. The superstar also sought forgiveness for the past and prayed for strength for his family.
17304 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 12:57 pm
News,salman khan,rishi kapoor,Rishi Kapoor passes away,Rishi Kapoor death,Rishi Kapoor demiseRishi Kapoor Demise: Salman Khan seeks forgiveness & remembers the legend: RIP Chintu Sir, kaha suna maaf
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood woke up to devastating news about the demise of Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. The senior star passed away at a hospital in Mumbai and the news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan by a tweet. As soon as the news broke, tributes from Bollywood stars started coming in. Actor Salman Khan also took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Not just this, the superstar sought forgiveness for the past disagreements with the senior star. 

Taking to Twitter, Salman expressed grief over Rishi Kapoor’s death and also prayed for strength for Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and other members of his family. The Radhe star also sought forgiveness for his past issues during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception over him not being greeted properly. The actor wrote, “Rest in peace chintu sirrr,  kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…” Seeing the tweet, several fans poured in condolences on the same. 

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Alia Bhatt arrives at the hospital to be with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital a day back after he had breathing trouble. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed that he was unable to speak and hence was admitted to the hospital a day back. However, on Thursday morning, Rishi Kapoor passed away after a 2 year-long battle with Cancer. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he went to the US for treatment with Neetu Kapoor. After getting treated for a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India last year. He was last seen on screen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was scheduled to begin work on The Intern with Deepika Padukone

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai hospital; Amitabh Bachchan confirms

Here's Salman Khan's tweet for Rishi Kapoor:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement