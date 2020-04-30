Rishi Kapoor Demise: Salman Khan seeks forgiveness & remembers the legend: RIP Chintu Sir, kaha suna maaf
Bollywood woke up to devastating news about the demise of Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. The senior star passed away at a hospital in Mumbai and the news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan by a tweet. As soon as the news broke, tributes from Bollywood stars started coming in. Actor Salman Khan also took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Not just this, the superstar sought forgiveness for the past disagreements with the senior star.
Taking to Twitter, Salman expressed grief over Rishi Kapoor’s death and also prayed for strength for Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and other members of his family. The Radhe star also sought forgiveness for his past issues during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception over him not being greeted properly. The actor wrote, “Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…” Seeing the tweet, several fans poured in condolences on the same.
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital a day back after he had breathing trouble. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed that he was unable to speak and hence was admitted to the hospital a day back. However, on Thursday morning, Rishi Kapoor passed away after a 2 year-long battle with Cancer. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he went to the US for treatment with Neetu Kapoor. After getting treated for a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India last year. He was last seen on screen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was scheduled to begin work on The Intern with Deepika Padukone.
Here's Salman Khan's tweet for Rishi Kapoor:
Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends...
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020
