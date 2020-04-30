Rishi Kapoor Demise: Salman Khan seeks forgiveness & remembers the legend: RIP Chintu Sir, kaha suna maaf

As soon as news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise came in, Salman Khan expressed grief over his passing. The superstar also sought forgiveness for the past and prayed for strength for his family.

Bollywood woke up to devastating news about the demise of on April 30, 2020. The senior star passed away at a hospital in Mumbai and the news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan by a tweet. As soon as the news broke, tributes from Bollywood stars started coming in. Actor also took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Not just this, the superstar sought forgiveness for the past disagreements with the senior star.

Taking to Twitter, Salman expressed grief over Rishi Kapoor’s death and also prayed for strength for , and other members of his family. The Radhe star also sought forgiveness for his past issues during and Anand Ahuja’s reception over him not being greeted properly. The actor wrote, “Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…” Seeing the tweet, several fans poured in condolences on the same.

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Alia Bhatt arrives at the hospital to be with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital a day back after he had breathing trouble. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed that he was unable to speak and hence was admitted to the hospital a day back. However, on Thursday morning, Rishi Kapoor passed away after a 2 year-long battle with Cancer. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he went to the US for treatment with Neetu Kapoor. After getting treated for a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India last year. He was last seen on screen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was scheduled to begin work on The Intern with .

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai hospital; Amitabh Bachchan confirms

Here's Salman Khan's tweet for Rishi Kapoor:

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×