Rishi Kapoor Demise: Sanjay Dutt mourns the actor's death; Says he has 'lost a family member, friend, brother'

Sanjay Dutt pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor on his demise and says it feels like he has lost a brother.

The news of 's sudden demise comes as a shock to the entire nation. The Bollywood industry woke up to another sad morning as the veteran actor breathed his last at 8:45 am in the hospital today two-year battle with leukemia. Rishi Kapoor had been fighting cancer and had returned home only a few months ago after being treated in New York. The 67-year-old actor was on the road to recovery and had also returned to the silver screen.

, , , Kajol, , , , and many other actors are grieving over the loss. Sanjay Dutt too has penned a note for Rishi Kapoor mourning his demise. "Dear Chintu Sir, You have always been an inspiration for me throughout my life and my career. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to face life even when I was going through my low days," he wrote.

I will miss you Chintu sir. pic.twitter.com/ioWvKiJZxr — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 30, 2020

"Your fight against cancer has been so long. But you never made me feel once that you were suffering even when I spoke to you in New York... even at that time you were so full of life. You have always cared for me. Today is the saddest day for me because I have lost a family member, a friend, a brother and a person who showed me to live life with a smile no matter what. I will miss you Chintu sir. May God bless you and may you always be happy in heaven. I love you Chintu sir. Always will," Sanjay Dutt added.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra & others mourn the loss of the veteran actor

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×