Rishi Kapoor Demise: Shahid Kapoor fondly remembers the senior star: You will always be in our hearts sir

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to express grief and remember the veteran star Rishi Kapoor after his demise. Remembering the Kapoor & Sons actor, Shahid sent condolences to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and the family.

After battling leukemia for over 2 years, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 at a hospital in Mumbai. The senior star had returned last year from New York after his cancer treatment and was all set to resume work. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan announced the news of his demise, tributes started pouring in on social media. Actor also expressed grief over the demise of . However, Shahid remembered him fondly with a message.

Taking to social media, Shahid wrote, “You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family.” Shahid expressed grief and sent condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family, , and others. Shahid shared a photo of a young Rishi Kapoor from his famous song, Main Shayar To Nahin and remembered him after he passed away at 67.

Likewise, wishes and tributes continue to pour in on social media for the veteran star. A message from the Kapoor family came in and informed the fans that the veteran actor passed away at 8:45 AM after battling cancer for 2 years. This year, Rishi Kapoor was also admitted to the hospital in New Delhi a few months back after he had some breathing trouble. Back then, and Ranbir Kapoor also went to meet him in New Delhi. The Kapoor & Sons actor was last seen in a film The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was supposed to be a part of the official adaptation of The Intern with .

Check out Shahid’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

