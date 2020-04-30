Rishi Kapoor Demise: Top quotes from Bollywood's finest actor who kept smiling in the face of adversity

Today, we take a look at some of late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's quotes on his craft of acting which will be etched in our memory for years to come.

In less than 24 hours, Indians woke up to another rude shock on Thursday as veteran actor passed away in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor was a vivacious actor and spoke his mind every chance he got. The 'Bobby' star breathed his last on Thursday morning at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital and the news was confirmed by his dear friend and co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to confirm, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Rishi was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon. Randhir Kapoor also had revealed that his brother was unable to talk.

Today, we take a look at some of Rishi Kapoor's quotes on his craft which will be etched in our memory for years to come:

My first love is acting, not directing.

Personally, I think that the story is all-important; everything else comes later. But if there's any other way to ensure the betterment of the film, I always implement it.

I have tried to look different and play different roles through my life because I am passionate about my work.

In acting, the basic tool is observation. Whenever you see something, you store it in your head, and when you come across a character that reminds you of that instance, you incorporate it.

Give me meaty roles, and I'll sink my teeth into them!

In the first 20 years of my acting life, I did not do any acting. All I did was to wear a jersey, dance, lip-sync to songs, and run after girls over mountains and in the snow.

Rest In Peace, Rishi Kapoor!

