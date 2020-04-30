Rishi Kapoor Demise: WWE wrestler John Cena offers his condolences; Shares a photo of the legendary actor

John Cena took to Instagram to pay his respect to Rishi Kapoor by sharing a photo of the legendary actor, who passed away at the age of 67 today, i.e. April 30, 2020. Check out John's IG post below.

has sadly passed away today, i.e. April 30, 2020. The actor was 67 years of age and was battling leukemia for the past two years. For the better part of those troubling times, the actor was stationed in New York with as he underwent treatment. The funeral procession is officially over as Neetu and Ranbir were by his side while , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Abhishek Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji extended their support as well.

Bollywood celebrities and fans took to Twitter to offer their heartfelt condolences, remembering the gentleman for his vibrant personality and zest for life. Moreover, they also celebrated his work in Bollywood as he was an underrated gem, whose performances got better with age. An unlikely celebrity, who paid tribute to the veteran actor was WWE wrestler and Fast & Furious 9 star, John Cena. John took to Instagram to share a photo of the legend to pay his respect to the departed.

Check out John Cena's IG post for Rishi Kapoor below:

Rest in peace, Mr. Kapoor.

Meanwhile, in a statement about Chintu ji's demise, the Kapoor Family wrote, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

