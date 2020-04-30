Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda spotted with Alia Bhatt at the crematorium

Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Several Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, make their way to Rishi Kapoor's funeral to pay their last respects.

's final rites are taking place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. Rishi's final journey has begun and numerous Bollywood stars are coming together to pay their last respects. The veteran actor passed away this morning in Mumbai. The Kapoor and Sons star succumbed to his battle against leukemia. Amitabh Bachchan was among the first celebs to have confirmed the news. , Kareena Kapoor Khan and were spotted at the hospital earlier today. Abhishek Bachchan made their way to the crematorium to show his support to the Kapoor family. The actor was joined by his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

In the photos, the actor was seen wearing a mask and gloves, keeping the Coronavirus crisis in mind. Abhishek was spotted with Alia after the last rites ended. Ahead of the cremation, the actor was spotted making his way to the venue with Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra. The trio was joined by Aadar Jain. The paparazzi caught the family members and actor maintaining a distance as they walked to the crematorium.

Check out the photos below:

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who lives in New Delhi, will be driving down to Mumbai to be by her family's side. The fashion designer has received special permission to drive to Mumbai, which is a 1,400 km drive that will take her almost 18 hours to cover, amid the Coronavirus induced lockdown. The funeral is taking place despite her absence.

Rishi took his last breath this morning. The actor's family issued a statement revealing details about his death. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," the family revealed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×