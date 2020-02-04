Rishi Kapoor gives an update about his health; Says he is looking forward to entertain everyone

Rishi Kapoor, who was hospitalised in Delhi due to an infection confirms that he is back in Mumbai and is getting treated.

Recently, news about being hospitalised in Delhi made the veteran actor's fans worry about him. Rishi Kapoor confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that he had an infection and is getting treated. The news about Rishi's health came soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife , Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. While recently, Honey Trehan confirmed that Rishi Kapoor is doing well and will resume shooting for the producer's film Sharmaji Namkeen next week.

Today, Rishi Kapoor, who is back in Mumbai himself has given a confirmation about his health to his fans on Twitter. He tweeted, "Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai."

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. Meanwhile, besides Sharmaji Namkeen he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan and The Intern with . The Intern will be the official Bollywood adaptation of 2015 Hollywood release The Intern starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead. The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal.

