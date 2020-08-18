Rishi Kapoor holding onto granddaughter's hand in a throwback photo with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima is pure gold

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to share a cute throwback photo of her late father Rishi Kapoor with her daughter Samara Sahni. In the throwback photo, we can also see Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima walking beside late Rishi as he shared a cute moment with Samara.

2020 has been a hard year for Bollywood as several prolific and talented stars of the industry left for their heavenly abode this year. , one of the legendary stars of Bollywood, passed away back in April 2020 and his demise left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Often, his family remembers him by sharing throwback photos of the late actor on social media and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often keeps recalling happy moments with her father.

Once again, on Tuesday, Riddhima took to social media to share a throwback photo of the late legendary star with his granddaughter Samara’s hand. In the throwback candid photo, along with Riddhima can be seen walking beside Rishi Kapoor. The late star can be seen holding onto his granddaughter Samara’s hand as the little one admiringly looked at him as they walked. The adorable throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu, Riddhima and Samara won over fans.

Riddhima shared the same on her Instagram story and took a trip down memory lane as she remembered her late father. Often, Riddhima shares old photos of the late actor on social media that go viral on social media. Even childhood photos of and Riddhima with their parents that she has shared post his demise took over the internet and left everyone emotional. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Vedhika. He was diagnosed with cancer for which he sought treatment in New York and returned to India in 2019. However, he passed away this year in April.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s throwback photo with Neetu, Riddhima and Samara:

