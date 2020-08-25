  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor holding little Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima as they seek Sai Baba’s blessings in old pic is priceless

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often drops old photos of her late father Rishi Kapoor on social media. A day back, Riddhima shared a throwback photo of her late dad with her and little Ranbir Kapoor during childhood days and it will surely make you smile.
25112 reads Mumbai
News,Ranbir Kapoor,rishi kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor SahniRishi Kapoor holding little Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima as they seek Sai Baba’s blessings in old pic is priceless

2020 has been a tough year for everyone due to the COVID 19 pandemic that hit the world. More so, Bollywood also lost many of its talented stars this year including legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The senior star passed away in April 2020 after his two year battle with cancer. Remembering him, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares old photos with him and brother Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor that remind fans of the legendary star. Once again, Riddhima shared such a photo. 

Taking to social media, Riddhima shared a throwback photo of her late father Rishi Kapoor holding her and little Ranbir in his arms as they sought blessings of Sai Baba at the temple. In the old photo, little Ranbir and Riddhima could be seen looking adorable as they joined their father in praying to the Lord at the temple. Along with the photo, Riddhima added a ‘folded hands’ emoticon and remembered her father from the good old days of her and Ranbir's childhood. 

Often, Riddhima takes to social media to drop photos of her father’s favourite things like his watch or scrabble that he loved to play and remembers him. Fans too love the adorable throwback photos of Ranbir and Riddhima’s childhood days with mom Neetu and dad Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer for which he sought treatment in New York. He returned to India in 2019. However, he breathed his last in April 2020. His last film was The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika. 

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor’s old photo with late Rishi Kapoor:

Also Read|Riddhima Kapoor shares photos of Neetu Kapoor on ‘mommy’s’ birthday eve & we are excited for the celebrations

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement