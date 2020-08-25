Rishi Kapoor holding little Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima as they seek Sai Baba’s blessings in old pic is priceless

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often drops old photos of her late father Rishi Kapoor on social media. A day back, Riddhima shared a throwback photo of her late dad with her and little Ranbir Kapoor during childhood days and it will surely make you smile.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone due to the COVID 19 pandemic that hit the world. More so, Bollywood also lost many of its talented stars this year including legendary actor . The senior star passed away in April 2020 after his two year battle with cancer. Remembering him, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares old photos with him and brother , mom that remind fans of the legendary star. Once again, Riddhima shared such a photo.

Taking to social media, Riddhima shared a throwback photo of her late father Rishi Kapoor holding her and little Ranbir in his arms as they sought blessings of Sai Baba at the temple. In the old photo, little Ranbir and Riddhima could be seen looking adorable as they joined their father in praying to the Lord at the temple. Along with the photo, Riddhima added a ‘folded hands’ emoticon and remembered her father from the good old days of her and Ranbir's childhood.

Often, Riddhima takes to social media to drop photos of her father’s favourite things like his watch or scrabble that he loved to play and remembers him. Fans too love the adorable throwback photos of Ranbir and Riddhima’s childhood days with mom Neetu and dad Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer for which he sought treatment in New York. He returned to India in 2019. However, he breathed his last in April 2020. His last film was The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor’s old photo with late Rishi Kapoor:

Also Read|Riddhima Kapoor shares photos of Neetu Kapoor on ‘mommy’s’ birthday eve & we are excited for the celebrations

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×