Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's absence from Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony left tongues wagging. Pinkvilla hears Rishi has been hospitalised in the capital and Neetu, Ranbir and Alia are in New Delhi by his side.

is reportedly admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. The actor, whose new project with recently made the headlines, has been hospitalised in the capital, a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed. The cause of his admission is still unknown. While the updates on his health are still awaited, we hear that Rishi Kapoor's son has flown to New Delhi to be by his father's side. The actor is accompanied by his girlfriend .

The news about Rishi's health comes soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife , Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. The star-studded pre-wedding ceremony took place over the weekend with Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Boney Kapoor and several other Bollywood stars taking part in it.

A grapevine also informed us that the Brahmastra stars were supposed to perform at the pre-wedding ceremony. However, the lovebirds had to opt-out due to the family emergency. Not only did they give the pre-wedding ceremony a skip, Alia too reportedly wrapped her work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to accompany RK to New Delhi.

Just a few months ago, Rishi returned to India after successfully battling and beating cancer. The actor was being treated in New York for almost a year before he beat the ailment. Before he returned to India, Rishi spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his battle with cancer and revealed, "I had lost 26kg as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I've gained seven-eight kilos. I don't want to look too lean, but I haven't gone back to my original self either. Thank God for that."

