Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan's scene from D Day goes viral after actors' death; 'What’s God upto?' asks Twitter

Bollywood was still coming to terms with Irrfan Khan's loss when news broke out that Rishi Kapoor has passed away. The veteran actor was fighting against leukemia for two years before he lost the battle. Following the 67-year-old star's demise, several movie lovers began sharing scenes and stills of Rishi and Irrfan from their movie D-Day. With the hashtag, "#RIPLegends" trending on the social media platform, scenes from a mosque and the duo seated in a car together from the movie are going viral online. Although the two do not interact in the scene, watching the two stars in the same frame is leaving fans shattered.

The movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, sees Rishi essay the role of a gangster based in Pakistan while Irrfan plays an undercover intelligence officer Wali Khan. The movie sees the agent capture and brings the gangster back to India. As the scene goes viral, Twitter users mourn the demise of the two versatile actors.

Check out a few twitter reactions below:

somewhere in heaven irrfan and rishi :) you will be missed always. pic.twitter.com/sd94LfGqY7 — (@filmomoments) April 30, 2020

We lost two finest artists within two days. sir & Irrfan Khan sir will be remembered forever! Rest in peace legends #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/X3bw3GAglK — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 30, 2020

Rishi & Irrfan on another journey...to heavenly abode pic.twitter.com/ryoMMuos5T — SD. (@SkyFullOStarz) April 30, 2020

We lost two finest artists within two days. sir & Irrfan Khan sir will be remembered forever! Rest in peace legends #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/7DBqgX4q5y — Karabi Deka (@KarabiDeka15) April 30, 2020

A scene from the movie was also shared by Nimrat Kaur as she mourned the loss of both the actors. Check out her tweet below:

Apart from the scenes and still, an old interview of Irrfan gushing over Rishi also has everyone's attention. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor said, "My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.”

Rest in Peace Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

