‘Rishi Kapoor is a brat, Ranbir Kapoor is simple’: Neetu Kapoor revisits clip where she spoke about her family

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories on August 25 and shared an old clip that featured her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor. The clip was from an old interview where Neetu was asked to draw comparisons between Rishi and her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the video Neetu was seen telling Rishi a 'brat' and Ranbir a 'down-to-earth' person. Now, Neetu reacted to her old statement by sharing a small clip of the old interview on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to her old statement of calling Rishi Kapoor 'brat' and Ranbi Kapoor 'down-to-earth'

In the clip of the old interview, while drawing a comparison between the late Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor was heard saying, “He’s (Rishi Kapoor) a brat. He’s a bully and he’s loud.” Talking about Ranbir, she said, “He’s totally down-to-earth, he’s simple and he never loses his cool.” The clip of the video shows Rishi giving her a cold stare and Neetu said, “So there are the qualities..”

Now, Neetu reacted to her old statement as she shared a small clip and wrote, “Justttt.”

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor once shared the clip on her Instagram handle a few years ago. As a caption, she wrote “This was totally unintentional and was asked to compare junior n senior !!! His expressions Priceless #nofilter #funny.”

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Annu Kapoor on his radio show Suhaana Safar, Neetu opened up about her first meeting with Rishi Ji. Recalling the incident, the actress said, “I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time.”

Recently, Neetu Kapoor expressed her happiness as her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Posting a picture of Alia looking absolutely gorgeous in a blingy saree and off-shoulder blouse, Neetu wrote, “So so proud of you @aliabhatt for your first national award (heart emoji) God bless”

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Neetu Kapoor is 'proud' of bahurani Alia Bhatt as she bags Best Actress honor