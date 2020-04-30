Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: Alia Bhatt accompanies Neetu Kapoor in car; Kareena joins Saif to reach crematorium

Rishi Kapoor's funeral was held today. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were snapped leaving for the crematorium. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also were spotted in the car.

left for his heavenly abode on Thursday morning and left the entire Bollywood devastated. His last rites were to be performed in Mumbai. A while ago, his corpse was taken to the crematorium in an ambulance which was decorated with pink and white flowers. Following the ambulance, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, also headed towards the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital a day back after he had breathing trouble.

In the photos we can see Alia Bhatt sitting in the front seat with a mask on while Neetu Kapoor is seen sitting in the back seat in the middle. In the other photos, we get to see Saif Ali Khan driving his car while Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sitting next to him in the passenger's seat. At the crematorium in Mumbai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Armaan Jain and others also were spotted. Everyone joined , Neetu Kapoor in paying their last respects to the legendary actor who passed away at 67.

In the morning, when the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise was tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan, fans were left in a state of shock. Several Bollywood actor expressed grief and sadness on social media. From Big B to Rakesh Roshan to Jeetendra Kapoor, all senior stars were overcome with grief over Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he went for treatment to New York with wife Neetu Kapoor. His daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt note to her ‘papa’ on Instagram and remembered him. Reportedly, Riddhima has sought permission to travel to Mumbai to be with her family amid lockdown.

Earlier this morning, after news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia was spotted reaching the hospital to support Ranbir and Neetu in the hour of grief. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral due to the Coronavirus lockdown. A while back, Kareena remembered her ‘Chintu Uncle’ on Instagram as she shared an unseen throwback photo of the star from his childhood with Randhir Kapoor. Also, Karisma Kapoor too paid her tribute to the senior star and her uncle on social media.

In other photos, we also get to see Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor with daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena can be seen holding Randhir Kapoor’s hand and helping him cross the street to reach for the cremation. Saif Ali Khan is also seen in the photos. A day back, when Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital, Randhir Kapoor had revealed to a daily that his brother had breathing trouble and could not speak.

Rishi Kapoor’s funeral was held at Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai where his corpse was taken in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Neetu Kapoor shared on social media a note that expressed that the actor passed away at 8:45 AM IST on April 30, 2020, at the HM Reliance Foundation Hospital. Rishi Kapoor had done several films but he made his debut in Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker as a child artist. For the same, he even won a National Award for Best Child Actor. Post that, he appeared in several films between 1973 to 2000.

His last on-screen presence was in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita, and Vedhika. The film was a thriller and Rishi Kapoor shot for it before he left for New York back in 2018. After recovering, Rishi Kapoor returned in 2019. He was supposed to be a part of co-starrer The Intern's remake which was the official adaptation of the Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway starrer. However, he passed away this morning and bid adieu to his family, friends and legendary career.

