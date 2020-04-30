Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: Ranbir Kapoor exits crematorium as Abhishek Bachchan extends support to him

Rishi Kapoor’s demise left everyone in shock. His last rites were performed in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted leaving the crematorium as Abhishek Bachchan stood by him.

passed away on Thursday morning at HM Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His corpse was taken for cremation to Chandanwadi crematorium. Actor was spotted at the cremation site with Abhishek Bachchan. Since the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death broke, Bollywood stars have been expressing grief over the demise of the legendary actor. A while back, stars like Abhishek Bachchan, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan all reached the cremation.

In the photos from outside the venue, we can see Ranbir Kapoor exiting the venue in his car. Clad in a blue denim shirt with jeans, the Sanju star is seen with a mask on his face. Abhishek Bachchan is seen by his side while extending support to him over the loss of his father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. In the photos, we also get to see Alia Bhatt walking outside with Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t make it to the funeral but as per a report, she has sought special permission to travel to Mumbai amid the lockdown to be with her family. Alia Bhatt’s car was spotted in the morning at HM Reliance Foundation Hospital after Rishi Kapoor passed away. The actor was admitted to the hospital a day back after he had breathing issues. On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at 8:45 AM IST. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he had gone for treatment to New York. His last film was The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika.

Here are glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan from Rishi Kapoor's last rites:

