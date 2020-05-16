Rishi Kapoor lovingly looks at Neetu Kapoor in a THROWBACK pic as Riddhima revisits late father’s photos

Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of late father and actor Rishi Kapoor as he lovingly looks at wife Neetu Kapoor. Take a look

A day after the demise of Irrfan Khan, the nation woke up to the sad news of the death of on April 30, 20202. From Bollywood actors, sports stars to political personalities, everyone took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran actor. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of family and friends of Rishi Kapoor had attended the last rites of the actor, and since daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in New Delhi, she was denied permission to fly to Mumbai, and therefore, she travelled by road to reach Mumbai.

We all know that Rishi Kapoor was extremely attached to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and every day, the two used to video call each other to catch up and soon after ‘Papa’ Rishi Kapoor’s death, Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to share old and throwback photos of Rishi and the family, and penned a long note which read, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever..” Also, on the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima shared the frame of Rishi Kapoor as she stood along and offered her prayers to her ‘papa’ and today, Riddhima shared a monochrome photo of and Rishi as Rishi looks lovingly at his wife, and alongside, she wrote, “Love”.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor underwent cancer treatment in New York and after a year-long battle, the veteran actor succumbed to leukemia on April 30, 2020, and post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement to announce that Rishi Kapoor was in a cheerful mood even through the last minutes. At the prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, , Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and among others were snapped at the Kapoor residence.

Check out the throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared by Riddhima here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×