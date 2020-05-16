Rishi Kapoor lovingly looks at Neetu Kapoor in a THROWBACK pic as Riddhima revisits late father’s photos
A day after the demise of Irrfan Khan, the nation woke up to the sad news of the death of Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 20202. From Bollywood actors, sports stars to political personalities, everyone took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran actor. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of family and friends of Rishi Kapoor had attended the last rites of the actor, and since daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in New Delhi, she was denied permission to fly to Mumbai, and therefore, she travelled by road to reach Mumbai.
We all know that Rishi Kapoor was extremely attached to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and every day, the two used to video call each other to catch up and soon after ‘Papa’ Rishi Kapoor’s death, Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to share old and throwback photos of Rishi and the family, and penned a long note which read, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever..” Also, on the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima shared the frame of Rishi Kapoor as she stood along and offered her prayers to her ‘papa’ and today, Riddhima shared a monochrome photo of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi as Rishi looks lovingly at his wife, and alongside, she wrote, “Love”.
For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor underwent cancer treatment in New York and after a year-long battle, the veteran actor succumbed to leukemia on April 30, 2020, and post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement to announce that Rishi Kapoor was in a cheerful mood even through the last minutes. At the prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda among others were snapped at the Kapoor residence.
Check out the throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared by Riddhima here:
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Mrs. Neetu never loved her husband. She stayed with him because of children and society. Wake up ya all
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Kuch tho log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna...
Anonymous 5 hours ago
How can people are so nasty and minminded? We all know Rishi Kapoor loves his family and children very much. But people are not stop criticism him afer his death also.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
They had a 40 year solid marriage and they loved each other immensely like every marriage their marriage also had ups and downs despite this they had a lot of fondness to each other that you can see neetuji's gesture towards him during their interviews. He was a successful romantic hero in the industry for more than 25 years and given block busters like Bobby, chandini, bol radha bol, dlamini,
Anonymous 5 hours ago
domestic abuse isn't ups & down wake up
Anonymous 5 hours ago
They had a 40 year solid marriage and they loved each other immensely like every marriage their marriage also had ups and downs despite this they had a lot of fondness to each other that you can see neetuji's gesture towards him during their interviews. He was a successful romantic hero in the industry for more than 25 years and given block busters like Bobby, chandini, bol radha bol many more. He was a good human being with good sense of humor and out spoken and very jovial. He strongly believed in the institution of marriage n loved his kids a lot. Neetuji stood by him like a rock for more than a year in US hospital and took care of him until his last breath and no one will stay if they don't love. People please have some respect dont pass sarcastic comments just because you have to tell something. He never spoiled his family through his drinking or at work place as he handled successfully and gave good life to his wife and children through his success full career until his last days he was busy and had work. He was a wonderful person.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Riddhima keep posting lot more of these pictures. They are quite interesting. Love to see more of these..
Anonymous 6 hours ago
It is unfortunate for Rishi Kapoor to have a son like Ranbir. Even after the passing of the father, digging the mother alone has given more importance to his personal life.God forbid that such a lousy child should not be given to any one.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
exactly my thoughts he looks cold & immoral
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Riddhima needs to stop putting up the same picture just to get thousands “likes” on insta. It’s getting boring. Old news girl! Let’s get on with life
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Marriages are made in heaven. In their case it was true.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
so many women are okay with abuse (just like Neetu ) and they are the reason why we have many unstable kids
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Please try to understand relations if he was bad then marriage would have not stood for 40 years, till his last breath Mrs.Neetu was with him. Every marriage has ups and downs, how you handle it matters despite their fights they had platonic love for each other and 40 years marriage is a long time. Have you seen him beating, did he harmed you or public through his drinking habit. Please have some respect to the successful and elderly actor he has acted as hero for more than 25 years and that too in romantic films n family drama by giving block busters which is not easy in industry and till his last days he had film offers at the age of 67 he was very very active and lively. He was a good hearted person who believed in the institution of marriage and loved his children a lot. Even Mrs.Neetu kappor was so much in love with him that's why she stood besides him like a rock. Whole more than one year she stayed with him in hospital in US and took care of him. Please dnt leave immature comments. Good luck you
Anonymous 9 hours ago
He use to beat his wife. What heaven what love. He was a nasty drunkard