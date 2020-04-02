Rishi Kapoor once lost his calm and slapped Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason; Did you know?

Rishi Kapoor had once slapped Ranbir Kapoor as the latter revealed in one of his interviews back in the day, but did you know why? Here's what had happened.

Parents have weird ways of showing love, and also, equally weird ways of showing anger. However, while young, if there is one thing that has been common for kids when young is getting beaten by parents, not to injure us, but just in the moment of rage. We all might have stories when we did something back during the school days, or even earlier, and we got a nice beating for our behaviour, for it was unacceptable. And well, turns out, 's childhood was no different after all.

During one of his interviews back in the day, Ranbir Kapoor went on to narrate how he was slapped by his father for something he did. Well, one does know that Rishi Kapoor has always been a little short-tempered and that often brings him in the news, but this story is one that many could relate to. Back when Ranbir was 12 years old, there was a pooja at home and Ranbir did not know that he must not wear shoes to the place the pooja was to be held, and so, he did wear them while going and this left Rishi angry, which ultimately caused him to give him a slap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and 's film Brahmastra was due for a release this December, however, it looks like the movie will witness another delay given the shoots being stalled and the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actor also has another film, Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor lined up ahead.

