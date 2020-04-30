Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai hospital; Amitabh Bachchan confirms
Another sad morning came around for Bollywood as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 at a hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to confirm, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to a daily that he was having breathing trouble. He was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Randhir Kapoor also had revealed that the actor was unable to talk.
However, sadly, on Thursday morning, news about Rishi Kapoor’s passing was tweeted by senior actor Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took to his Twitter handle and expressed immense grief and sense of loss over the demise of his dear friend. He mentioned that he is shattered by the loss of Rishi Kapoor. The Kapoor & Sons actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and he spent over a year in New York for his treatment where wife Neetu Kapoor also was by his side.
After he recovered, he returned to India in 2019. Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated a while ago when he was also admitted to the hospital back in New Delhi. Back then, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also travelled to meet him in New Delhi. The actor was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. Rishi Kapoor was all set to star in Deepika Padukone co-starrer the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern. It was an official adaptation of a Hollywood film.
Here's Amitabh Bachchan's tweet confirming Rishi Kapoor's demise:
T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..
I am destroyed !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020
As soon as the news about Rishi Kapoor’s demise hit social media, fans started pouring in wishes for the senior actor and his family. Several Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and more also expressed grief and shock over the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The actor's family released a statement revealing that Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling 2 years with Cancer. The senior actor's fans have been expressing shock and disbelief over his demise.
Rest In Peace, Rishi Kapoor!
