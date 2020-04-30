Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Alia Bhatt reaches hospital to support Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & family

Rishi Kapoor’s news of demise left Bollywood in a state of shock. Alia Bhatt arrived at the hospital in Mumbai to be there with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and family members.

Bollywood woke up to another sad morning as Rishi Kapoor passed away after a 2 year battle with Cancer. The veteran actor’s demise news was tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan and it left everyone in shock. As soon as the news broke, arrived at the hospital in Mumbai to be with , and other family members in the hour of grief. Alia’s car was snapped while arriving at the hospital this morning to be there with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia, who has been seeing Ranbir Kapoor for some time now, arrived at the hospital in Mumbai as soon as she heard of his father’s demise. Last year, when was being treated in New York for Cancer, Alia visited the city with Ranbir Kapoor and spent time with the senior star. Photos of Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were all over social media back then. Now, as the Kapoor & Sons actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Alia reached the hospital amid lockdown to support Ranbir and his family.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's last tweet was a heartfelt request to his fans and followers to battle Coronavirus together

A while back, when Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised in New Delhi over breathing issues, Alia travelled with Ranbir to meet him there. Amid rumours of an impending wedding of Ranbir and Alia, news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left everyone in immense grief. Rumours of Alia staying with Ranbir Kapoor were rife as a video of the two surfaced on social media. Amid the hour of grief for the Kapoor family, Alia made her way to be there with everyone as soon as the news about Rishi Kapoor's demise came out. Senior star Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and informed everyone about the demise of Rishi Kapoor. Later, a message from Kapoor family came in mentioning that the senior star passed away at 8:45 AM IST on Thursday after a 2 year-long battle with Cancer.

Here's Alia Bhatt's care arriving at the hospital:

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. It was helmed by Jeethu Joseph. He was scheduled to shoot The Intern with . The film was an official adaptation of the Robert DeNiro, Anne Hathaway film.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×