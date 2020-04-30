Rishi Kapoor passes away: Arvind Kejriwal mourns the death of veteran actor; Calls it a ‘terrible loss’

As Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the age of 67, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his condolences over the legendary actor’s unfortunate demise.

The Indian Cinema isn’t having the best of its times at the moment and it looks like the dark days have overpowered the showbiz industry. A day after Bollywood lost Irrfan to the cruel hands of destiny, the cine buffs are in for another jolt as Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today. Yes! You read it right. Our Chintu Kapoor is no more with us. The news was first shared by Amitabh Bachchan who admitted being devastated with the loss.

As the shocking news of Rishi’s death surfaced, the social media has been deluged by messages of condolences for the legendary actor. Joining them was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who also paid his condolences over Rishi’s unfortunate demise and called it a terrible loss. He even lauded the Mulk star for entertaining the generations spanning over four decades. “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor . He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” he tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the death of Chandini star and said that she is deeply shocked by Rishi’s death. Furthermore, she added, “Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity.”

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rishi was fighting a battle with leukemia for over two years. He had flown to New York for the treatment and had returned after a year. According to the media reports, Rishi was hospitalised for two weeks after his health deteriorated.

