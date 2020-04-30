X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Fans express shock and grief over the demise of the veteran actor

Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67. The veteran actor’s demise left his fans in shock and grief. Here’s how the fans are paying their tribute to him.
12308 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 11:03 am
Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Fans express shock and grief over the demise of the veteran actorRishi Kapoor Passes Away: Fans express shock and grief over the demise of the veteran actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Another big blow came for the country as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at a hospital in Mumbai. The Kapoor & Sons actor was rushed to the hospital a day back after his health worsened and on April 30, 2020, news of his demise came out. As soon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise, fans started pouring in tributes for the senior star. Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he headed to New York to get himself treated. 

Rishi Kapoor stayed in New York for over a year and returned in 2019 after recovering with wife Neetu Kapoor. Several Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others visited the star in New York when he was battling the deadly disease. After his return, the actor resumed working and was seen in a film titled The Body starring Emraan Hashmi as well. But, a few months back, Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated severely.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor passes away: Check out the veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

He was then admitted to a hospital in New Delhi for breathing trouble. The actor’s song Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also rushed to meet him back then in New Delhi. In a message that came from his family, it was revealed that Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at 8:45 AM after a two-year battle with leukemia. Since the news came out, fans have been pouring in tributes for the senior actor on social media. Rishi Kapoor is survived by Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wife Neetu Kapoor. 

Check out the Fan tributes for Rishi Kapoor:

The actor was also a part of an OTT project Rajma Chawal and was scheduled to star in the official adaptation of Hollywood film, The Intern with Deepika Padukone. In the hour of grief, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others are pouring in messages for the veteran actor and his family. 

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kapoor family confirms veteran actor succumbed to leukemia; Read full statement

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement