Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Fans express shock and grief over the demise of the veteran actor

Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67. The veteran actor’s demise left his fans in shock and grief. Here’s how the fans are paying their tribute to him.

Another big blow came for the country as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at a hospital in Mumbai. The Kapoor & Sons actor was rushed to the hospital a day back after his health worsened and on April 30, 2020, news of his demise came out. As soon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news of ’s demise, fans started pouring in tributes for the senior star. Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he headed to New York to get himself treated.

Rishi Kapoor stayed in New York for over a year and returned in 2019 after recovering with wife . Several Bollywood stars like , , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others visited the star in New York when he was battling the deadly disease. After his return, the actor resumed working and was seen in a film titled The Body starring Emraan Hashmi as well. But, a few months back, Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated severely.

He was then admitted to a hospital in New Delhi for breathing trouble. The actor’s song and Alia Bhatt also rushed to meet him back then in New Delhi. In a message that came from his family, it was revealed that Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at 8:45 AM after a two-year battle with leukemia. Since the news came out, fans have been pouring in tributes for the senior actor on social media. Rishi Kapoor is survived by Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wife Neetu Kapoor.

Check out the Fan tributes for Rishi Kapoor:

Waking up to another tragic news!

Indian Cinema has lost another legendary actor.

You'll Be Missed Sir! #RIP#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/mtr8DUbl8Z — A L I Z A I N (@AlyZain_Rehman) April 30, 2020

Lost an another gem may your soul rest in peace sir. You'll always be our favourite actor @chintskap #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/XDNDI99fSN — Chimmywho (@chinmoee19) April 30, 2020

Terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend actor Rishi Kapoor. Very saddened to hear this news. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following ,he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world.

#RishiKapoor — Rohit (@Rohit67878112) April 30, 2020

This is really sad , #RishiKapoor sir is no more!

RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/iqO4ynD8WT — Jaypal Singh Thakur (@Jaypal_thakur19) April 30, 2020

The actor was also a part of an OTT project Rajma Chawal and was scheduled to star in the official adaptation of Hollywood film, The Intern with Deepika Padukone. In the hour of grief, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, , , Juhi Chawla and others are pouring in messages for the veteran actor and his family.

