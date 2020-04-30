Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Juhi Chawla 'devastated' over her Bol Radha Bol co star's death

Rishi Kapoor's co-star Juhi Chawla cannot believe the news of the actor's passing away. The actress confessed she is "devastated."

It has truly been a heartbreaking week for Bollywood. Earlier this week, just yesterday, cinema lovers were mourning the demise of Irrfan Khan. Today, the industry comes together to remember . The veteran actor passed away this morning after a two-year battle with leukemia, Rishi's family confirmed. The actor starred in several Bollywood films and was cast opposite numerous actresses. If you look at Rishi's filmography, he has starred in numerous movies with Juhi Chawla. This includes Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, Sajan Ka Ghar, and Daraar.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Juhi confessed she is devastated by the news of Rishi's demise. "It's too sad. Just too sad. I'm devastated.... Can't believe this," she said. Rishi and Juhi were last seen together Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance. In the 2009 Farhan Akhtar headlined movie, the actors played an on-screen couple. There were reports suggesting Juhi and Rishi could reunite for yet another Bollywood film once he recovers from his ailment and returns to work.

The Kapoor family confirmed that Rishi lost his battle to leukemia this morning. The actor was admitted to H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Several reports revealed he was taken to the ICU last night. Randhir Kapoor had also revealed that the actor was unable to talk.

In a statement confirming his death, the Kapoor family said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the statement added.

Rest in Peace, Rishi Kapoor.

