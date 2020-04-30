Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kangana Ranaut recalls the ‘lively and vibrant’ star: My heart goes out to Neetu Ji

Post Rishi Kapoor's demise, Bollywood is devastated. Kangana Ranaut remembered the senior star and shared a condolence message for him and his family.

Veteran star left for the heavenly abode on Thursday morning after a 2 year-long battle against Cancer. The Kapoor & Sons star passed away a day after he was rushed to the hospital due to breathing trouble. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and confirmed the news. Post that, stars have been paying tributes to him. Actress took to social media to express grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The actress recalled the lively and vibrant senior star in her message.

Kangana mourned the loss of an actor who always encouraged other people and also sent condolences to . Kangana shared a happy throwback photo with the senior star and wrote, “A person who has been lively, vibrant and extremely friendly. An actor who always encouraged and appreciated me. My heart goes out to Neetu Ji. Rest In Peace #RishiKapoor.” The actress shared a heartening note for the senior star after his sudden demise and remembered him in her prayers.

Also Read|Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Alia Bhatt arrives at the hospital to be with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Fans have been sharing tributes for Rishi Kapoor on social media. As soon as news about Rishi Kapoor’s demise came out, rushed to the hospital to be with and Neetu Kapoor. Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others also arrived at the hospital to be with the family amid the hour of grief. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has reportedly sought special permission to travel to Mumbai amid the lockdown to be with her family. She even shared a heartfelt note for her dad on social media along with a photo.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s note for Rishi Kapoor:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×