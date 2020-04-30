Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kapoor family confirms veteran actor succumbed to leukemia; Read full statement

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The actor had been battling leukemia for two years.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The actor was battling with leukemia for two-years before he succumbed to the disease today. The Kapoor family released a statement with details of the cause of his death and the time of his death. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of difficulties in breathing. The actor, survived by wife , son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, was seeking treatment in the US and India for the disease.

The statement reads:

A message from ’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

Rishi Kapoor starred in numerous movies through his career spread across almost five decades. He played small roles in Shree 420 and Mera Naam Joker before he was launched in Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. The actor played versatile roles throughout his career. His last movie The Body, released earlier this year. The actor was supposed to star in the Indian adaptation of The Intern.

