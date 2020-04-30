Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Karan Johar pours his heart out in a tribute to the actor: I am honoured to love him

Karan Johar penned an emotional tribute remembering his childhood favourite star Rishi Kapoor. The actor worked with KJo on Student of the Year.

Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning, April 30, in Mumbai. Following his demise, several Bollywood stars paid their tributes to the veteran actor. was one of the stars who remembered the actor. The director-producer has time and again expressed his love for the legendary actor. He has also worked with on Student of the Year. KJo poured his heart out as he penned an emotional tribute to the star. The filmmaker recalled a few moments from his childhood when he was fanboying over the actor.

"I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of “Duniya meri Jeb mein”...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn’t bare the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO!" he wrote.

"The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA...I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at...." Karan added.

Recalling the days he directed Rishi for SOTY, the director confessed he teared up when he watched him act out the first scene. "When i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away...." he said.

"I am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!" Karan concluded.

Check out his post below:

