Rishi Kapoor passes away: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan reach hospital to be with the family

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai hospital. He was battling cancer for around two years now.

’s unfortunate demise has come as grave shock to everyone. The actor, who was battling cancer for two years now, breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai this morning. The news was first shared by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and ever since the social media has flooded with condolence messages for the Bobby star. Rishi’s death has certainly sent a wave of grief across the nation and every heart is bereaved with this loss to the Indian cinema.

To note, Rishi’s last rites will be held today in Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Crematorium in presence of his family and loved ones. Ever since the news of Rishi’s demise broke, his closed ones have been visiting the hospital to support his wife Neetu Singh and son in the grave situation. As of now, Rishi’s niece Kareena Kapoor Khan has arrived at the hospital with husband . The Pataudi couple was papped in their car outside the hospital. It is indeed a difficult moment for the Kapoor family and they are trying to hold each other in this situation.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s pics as they arrive at the hospital:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia around two years ago and even underwent treatment in New York for the same. He was even accompanied by wife Neetu to New York and the lady stood by her side like a rock during his treatment. Rishi had

Credits :Manav Manglani

