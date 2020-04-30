Rishi Kapoor passes away: Love Aaj Kal co star Deepika Padukone pays her respect to the actor

Rishi Kapoor Death: Deepika Padukone took to social media to send out her condolences to her Love Aaj Kal co-star with a rather impactful post. Check it out here.

Tributes are pouring in from across the entertainment industry as the sad news of 's death has hit the industry. Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and soon, he was in New York for a better part of 2019 as he was undergoing treatment there. While was by his side, made regular visits to the actor while in New York. In fact, everyone paid him visits from across the industry, and too, visited him while they were in the city.

Now, Deepika has taken to social media to pay her respect to Rishi Kapoor post his demise with a rather powerful post where she shared a blank post without any words, or a photo, or anything. The actress ensured that her silence serves are a tribute for him, and as ha been said, no words will be enough to fathom this loss, for many. Deepika simply used #rishikapoor in the post that she shared as her tribute to her Love Aaj Kal co-star.

Deepika Padukone's post for Rishi Kapoor:

