Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ranveer Singh is heartbroken as he pays tribute to senior star with an endearing pic

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 on Thursday morning. Ranveer Singh took to social media to pay his respect to the Kapoor & Sons actor with an endearing throwback photo. Check it out.

Veteran actor left for the heavenly abode on Thursday morning as he breathed his last at 8:45 AM after a two-year battle with leukemia. The news of Rishi Kapoor’s death left everyone in shock and grief. Actor took to social media to express grief over the demise of the senior star. Ranveer was completely heartbroken over the demise of the Kapoor & Sons actor and took to social media to share a throwback photo with him.

Without saying much, Ranveer shared a photo in which he can be seen holding Rishi Kapoor’s hands. The candid moment between the senior star and Ranveer was captured in the frame and as the actor bid adieu to the Kapoor & Sons star, he shared the same as his last tribute to him. Seeing Ranveer’s photo with Rishi Kapoor, fans poured in tributes on the same in the comments section. Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai a day back after his health deteriorated.

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter, fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor. Bollywood stars like , , , and others poured in condolence messages on social media and remembered the senior star fondly. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he headed to New York to get treated with wife . He spent over an year there and returned to India in 2019.

Here's Ranveer Singh's tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

His last film was The Body with Emraan Hashmi. Rishi Kapoor was supposed to begin work on co-starrer The Intern. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood film that starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway.

Rest in Peace!

