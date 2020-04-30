X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ranveer Singh is heartbroken as he pays tribute to senior star with an endearing pic

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 on Thursday morning. Ranveer Singh took to social media to pay his respect to the Kapoor & Sons actor with an endearing throwback photo. Check it out.
31132 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 12:30 pm
Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ranveer Singh is heartbroken as he pays tribute to senior star with an endearing picRishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ranveer Singh is heartbroken as he pays tribute to senior star with an endearing pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on Thursday morning as he breathed his last at 8:45 AM after a two-year battle with leukemia. The news of Rishi Kapoor’s death left everyone in shock and grief. Actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to express grief over the demise of the senior star. Ranveer was completely heartbroken over the demise of the Kapoor & Sons actor and took to social media to share a throwback photo with him. 

Without saying much, Ranveer shared a photo in which he can be seen holding Rishi Kapoor’s hands. The candid moment between the senior star and Ranveer was captured in the frame and as the actor bid adieu to the Kapoor & Sons star, he shared the same as his last tribute to him. Seeing Ranveer’s photo with Rishi Kapoor, fans poured in tributes on the same in the comments section. Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai a day back after his health deteriorated. 

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Demise: Shahid Kapoor fondly remembers the senior star: You will always be in our hearts sir

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter, fans couldn’t wrap their heads around the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor. Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma and others poured in condolence messages on social media and remembered the senior star fondly. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he headed to New York to get treated with wife Neetu Kapoor. He spent over an year there and returned to India in 2019. 

Here's Ranveer Singh's tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

His last film was The Body with Emraan Hashmi. Rishi Kapoor was supposed to begin work on Deepika Padukone co-starrer The Intern. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood film that starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway. 

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Demise: Top quotes from Bollywood's finest actor who kept smiling in the face of adversity

Rest in Peace! 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement