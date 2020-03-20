Rishi Kapoor practices virtual yoga at home to keep himself healthy amid Coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, Rishi Kapoor made sure to follow his fitness regime at his residence as he practices self-quarantine.

As Maharashtra records the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases with a toll crossing 52, Uddhav Thackeray led state government has announced lockdown in four major cities including Mumbai, Pune Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Bollywood industry has also come to a standstill and the celebrities have been promoting self-quarantine as they are staying at their residence. In fact, celebrities are also urging fans to avoid unnecessary travel and practice social distancing. However, despite the lockdown, the celebs make sure to follow their fitness regime.

Joining the league is who is also busy keeping himself healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak. recently shared some videos of the veteran actor who was seen practising virtual yoga. Rishi was seen imitating yoga poses as being taught on a television screen. The Mulk star was dressed in a teal coloured t-shirt and nay blue shorts and was quite engrossed in his exercise unaware of being shot by Neetu. In the caption, Neetu urged the fans to stay home and healthy amid the coronavirus crisis. “Doing virtual yoga. stay home stay healthy!!! @brat.man we accept the challenge @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @rimosky @shwetabachchan #hardquarfitnesscorona,” she added.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s video of practising virtual yoga:

To note, Rishi Kapoor has been taking extra precautions amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. For the uninitiated, Rishi had recently recovered from cancer after battling with the deadly disease for almost a year. While he returned to India last year, he has been quite concerned about his health and makes sure to follow all the safety guidelines.

Credits :Instagram

