Rishi Kapoor requests the masses not to indulge in violence during the COVID 19 lockdown

Rishi Kapoor has appealed to the masses through the medium of a tweet not to indulge in any sort of violence amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. Check out his tweet.

The Coronavirus pandemic is for real and has gripped the entire world under its clutches right now. India also has become a target of the deadly outbreak and the government and medical authorities alike have been working hard to curb the entire situation. Moreover, everyone is obliging with the directives of the lockdown period as a precautionary measure to fight the contagious COVID-19. In the midst of all this, certain unlikely incidents have come to the limelight which is shocking.

These incidents include people resorting to violence when being confronted by police officials or medical authorities to test for any cases of Coronavirus. Veteran actor has taken to Twitter and requested the masses not to indulge in any sort of violence, lynching or stone-pelting. He also states that unsung warriors like doctors, nurses, policemen, etc. have been endangering their lives to save everyone. The actor signs off by saying that everyone has to win the Coronavirus war together.

Check out Rishi Kapoor’s tweet below:

An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind! — Rishi Kapoor (chintskap) April 2, 2020

As of now, India has witnessed almost 2000+ cases of COVID-19 positive cases which is quite alarming. Government authorities, policemen, doctors, etc. have been constantly appealing to the masses to follow the directives of the 21-day lockdown to avoid any chances of further spreading of infections. The shocking part here is that the country has suddenly witnessed a jump in active cases of Coronavirus patients in just a couple of days despite the adoption of precautionary measures everywhere.

