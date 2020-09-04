On Rishi Kapoor’s birthday anniversary, Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a note for ‘Chintu uncle’; Writes, ‘Miss You’

Today marks the 68th birthday anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish her ‘Chintu uncle’

On ’s 68th birthday anniversary, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming birthday note for the late veteran actor. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her uncle and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle, miss you…” Prior to this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had penned a heartfelt note remembering her late father and thanking him for watching over all of them and ensuring that they live by the value system he instilled in them.

Alongside a series of photos of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima’s note read, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!...” Also, , too, took to Instagram stories to wish the veteran actor on his birthday anniversary.

Now earlier in an interview, when Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was amongst a handful of family and friends who attended the last rites of the actor was asked about her thoughts on his passing away, she had said that it has been a terrible tragedy. “Like me Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he’d tell you so. If he hated your performance, he’d say he didn’t like it,” shared Bebo. Also, this Good Newwz actress said that one thing she absolutely regrets is not having got the opportunity to share screen space with Rishi Kapoor.

