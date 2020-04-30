Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra & others mourn the loss of the veteran actor
It was only yesterday that Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after he complained about difficulty in breathing, and today morning, the nation woke up to the news of the veteran actors’ demise. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise as he took to Twitter and tweeted, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”
Soon after, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Twinkle Khanna, Esha Deol, Ekta Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and other Bollywood celebs took to social media to express a sense of grief and mourn the loss of the veteran actor. Akshay Kumar wrote, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family,,,” and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others when they were in New York for the treatment and alongside the photo, PeeCee wrote, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir….”
For all those who don’t know, back in 2018, Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for cancer treatment and after undergoing treatment for almost a year, Rishi Kapoor had returned back to India in 2019. Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed that the actor was hospitalized due to breathing issues as he said, “I hope he gets well soon. We are praying for the best. He has been hospitalised this morning by his family due to a little breathing problem. I have not had the chance to see him because the hospital is not allowing anyone inside. Only his wife and son are there with him.”
It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020
My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir.
One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020
Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile, and joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji Your legacy will live on for generations to come. My heart goes out to @neetu54 ji & the entire family in this tough time! #RishiKapoor #RIPRishiKapoor
Heart broken to hear the terrible news. A legend not just as an actor but as a personality as well has left us.I grew up watching and being in awe of your evergreen charm and versatility. You will forever be smiling in our hearts. Your performances and stories always brought joy to one and all. Love you Rishi sir. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Condolences and strength to the family
You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020
Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!
There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020
Noo noo rishi ji!!! You were synonymous with life itself!!My legend.. my inspiration.. my most favourite!! You truly lived life ! Will cherish my most precious moments with you.. you were so so kind n warm .apne se.#RishiKapoor .. you in my heart always.bas ya2020. Go away pic.twitter.com/CaAejejF5j
— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020
This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told. #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020
Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020
Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair. My heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji
Absolutely shattered and heart broken to wake up to the news of the loss of Rishi Kapoor Ji, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with Neetu Ma’m by his side and a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. My condolences to Ranbir, Neetu Ma’m and the entire family. May his soul be resting in peace and raising a toast to a life well lived with the Gods in heaven.
