Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra & others mourn the loss of the veteran actor

It was only yesterday that was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after he complained about difficulty in breathing, and today morning, the nation woke up to the news of the veteran actors’ demise. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise as he took to Twitter and tweeted, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Soon after, , , , , Kunal Kemmu, Twinkle Khanna, Esha Deol, Ekta Kapoor, , and other Bollywood celebs took to social media to express a sense of grief and mourn the loss of the veteran actor. wrote, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family,,,” and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo with Rishi Kapoor, and others when they were in New York for the treatment and alongside the photo, PeeCee wrote, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir….”

For all those who don’t know, back in 2018, Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for cancer treatment and after undergoing treatment for almost a year, Rishi Kapoor had returned back to India in 2019. Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed that the actor was hospitalized due to breathing issues as he said, “I hope he gets well soon. We are praying for the best. He has been hospitalised this morning by his family due to a little breathing problem. I have not had the chance to see him because the hospital is not allowing anyone inside. Only his wife and son are there with him.”

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!

There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

Noo noo rishi ji!!! You were synonymous with life itself!!My legend.. my inspiration.. my most favourite!! You truly lived life ! Will cherish my most precious moments with you.. you were so so kind n warm .apne se.#RishiKapoor .. you in my heart always.bas ya2020. Go away pic.twitter.com/CaAejejF5j — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told. #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

