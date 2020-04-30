X
Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra & others mourn the loss of the veteran actor

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn the loss of the veteran actor
26788 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 10:59 am
Rishi Kapoor's Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra & others mourn the loss of the veteran actor
It was only yesterday that Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after he complained about difficulty in breathing, and today morning, the nation woke up to the news of the veteran actors’ demise. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise as he took to Twitter and tweeted, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Soon after, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Twinkle Khanna, Esha Deol, Ekta Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and other Bollywood celebs took to social media to express a sense of grief and mourn the loss of the veteran actor. Akshay Kumar wrote, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family,,,” and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others when they were in New York for the treatment and alongside the photo, PeeCee wrote, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir….”

For all those who don’t know, back in 2018, Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for cancer treatment and after undergoing treatment for almost a year, Rishi Kapoor had returned back to India in 2019. Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed that the actor was hospitalized due to breathing issues as he said, “I hope he gets well soon. We are praying for the best. He has been hospitalised this morning by his family due to a little breathing problem. I have not had the chance to see him because the hospital is not allowing anyone inside. Only his wife and son are there with him.”

It’s a great great loss . RIP #rishikapoor sir .Your legacy will live on forever sir

Heartbreaking ... Loss of a legend like Rishi Kapoor Strength to all in the family #riprishikapoor

Hum sab bohat miss karenge sir bohat

