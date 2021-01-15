  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s last Film Sharmaji Namkeen to release on his birthday; Paresh Rawal to complete remaining parts

Rishi Kapoor’s final film Sharmaji Namkeen, which has a few days of filming remaining, will have a theatrical release and will be completed using advanced VFX technology. Read on to further to know the complete details.
20681 reads Mumbai
Rishi Kapoor’s last Film Sharmaji Namkeen to release on his birthday; Paresh Rawal to complete remaining parts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Rishi Kapoor left everyone heartbroken after he left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. The legendary actor passed away after a two-year battle with Cancer. While his family members and his ardent fans miss him every day, the audience will get to see the superstar spelling his magic on the silver screen one last time. Yes, you read that right. Rishi’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be released in theatres on his birthday, September 4. The actor died before filming could be completed and therefore actor Paresh Rawal has come on board to complete the remaining portions of the film.

The makers of the upcoming film will present the veteran actor's last film as a tribute to his fans and to him on his birthday. Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day Producer Honey Trehan had revealed that the film will be completed using advanced VFX technology. He was quoted as saying, “We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality.” Trehan also said that a major part of the film has been shot in Delhi in January 2020 only four days of filming remain on the project.

On a related note, Sharmaji Namkeen will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures. Helmed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, the movie is said to be a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man. It is said that the makers of the film will soon resume the shoot. Sharmaji Namkeen is likely to release in 2021.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood Producers come TOGETHER to chalk out a TENTATIVE release calendar – Details

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mid Day

You may like these
Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's last movie to be completed using advanced VFX technology, reveal makers
Neetu Kapoor remembers Ritu Nanda on 1st death anniversary, shares fond memories with her and Rishi Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni misses her father Rishi Kapoor as she shares throwback pic; Says ‘We miss you everyday’
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on 'walking in silence' with dad Rishi Kapoor during his chemotherapy & his loss
Karan Johar calls Rishi Kapoor 'favourite actor' as Neetu Kapoor pens a note on Mera Naam Joker's 50 years
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Mera Naam Joker turns 50: Today would've been his 50 years in industry