Rishi Kapoor’s last Film Sharmaji Namkeen to release on his birthday; Paresh Rawal to complete remaining parts

Rishi Kapoor’s final film Sharmaji Namkeen, which has a few days of filming remaining, will have a theatrical release and will be completed using advanced VFX technology. Read on to further to know the complete details.

Actor left everyone heartbroken after he left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. The legendary actor passed away after a two-year battle with Cancer. While his family members and his ardent fans miss him every day, the audience will get to see the superstar spelling his magic on the silver screen one last time. Yes, you read that right. Rishi’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be released in theatres on his birthday, September 4. The actor died before filming could be completed and therefore actor Paresh Rawal has come on board to complete the remaining portions of the film.

The makers of the upcoming film will present the veteran actor's last film as a tribute to his fans and to him on his birthday. Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day Producer Honey Trehan had revealed that the film will be completed using advanced VFX technology. He was quoted as saying, “We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality.” Trehan also said that a major part of the film has been shot in Delhi in January 2020 only four days of filming remain on the project.

On a related note, Sharmaji Namkeen will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures. Helmed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, the movie is said to be a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man. It is said that the makers of the film will soon resume the shoot. Sharmaji Namkeen is likely to release in 2021.

Credits :Mid Day

