Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat misses him on his birth anniversary with sweet memory of him, Riddhima, Neetu

It is late actor Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary today. On this special day, after his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni took to social media to remember the senior star with a throwback family photo with Neetu Kapoor, him and others.

On Friday, late senior star ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heartfelt note on her father’s 68th birth anniversary. Post that, her husband and Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni also remembered the senior star with an old memory from one of their family trips with him, , Samara and Riddhima. The late actor left for his heaven;y abode in April 2020 and it left the entire family in grief. However, on his birth anniversary, Bharat remembered the good times with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Bharat shared an old family photo from a trip and penned his heart out. He remembered his father-in-law and senior Bollywood star with a happy photo. In the photo, late Rishi Kapoor could be seen happily posing with his daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, wife Neetu and son-in-law Bharat. The adorable throwback photo surely left fans of Rishi Kapoor emotional as they recalled the senior star on his birth anniversary. Along with this, he wished his late father-in-law on his birthday.

Bharat shared the photo and wrote, “HBD We miss you.” He shared several emoticons with his caption and remembered the late senior star on his 68th birth anniversary. Earlier, Riddhima had shared several throwback photos of the late star and remembered him with a sweet note. Rishi Kapoor’s passing this year in April left everyone saddened in Bollywood. The senior star had been diagnosed with cancer and post that, he left for treatment in New York. He returned to India in 2019 and began working. However, in February, his health suffered a setback. It was in April 2020 that he left for his heavenly abode. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi and Vedhika starrer The Body.

Here’s how Bharat Sahni remembered Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary:

Credits :Instagram

