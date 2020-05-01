Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat Sahni pens an emotional note for him: Will never forget the love you gave me

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. His son-in-law, Bharat Sahni bid an emotional goodbye with a note to him on social media.

Veteran star bid adieu to the world on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 at a hospital in Mumbai. The senior star passed away at 8:45 AM IST on Thursday after 2 years of battling cancer. While wife , son and other Kapoor family members were present at the funeral a day back at a crematorium in Mumbai, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni were not a part of it due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

While Riddhima penned a heartbreaking note on Rishi Kapoor’s demise, son-in-law Bharat too shared the sentiment and wrote an emotional post for him. Sharing throwback photos of happy times with Riddhima, daughter Samaira and late actor Rishi Kapoor, Bharat expressed in his note that he will miss the senior star dearly. He even mentioned that he is at a loss for words and completely broken on hearing the news of his demise. Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law bid a teary goodbye to the senior star with an emotional post.

He wrote, “Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.” Since the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise hit social media, fans poured in love and condolences to the senior star of Bollywood. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reportedly will be travelling to Mumbai via road with her family to be with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out Bharat Sahni’s emotional note on Rishi Kapoor’s demise:

A day back, Rishi Kapoor was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of all his loved ones. Neetu Kapoor, , Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Ayan Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Randhir Kapoor and others were present and extended support to Ranbir Kapoor in the hour of grief. Alia Bhatt face-timed with Riddhima during the funeral to make her a part of her father’s last rites. From to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone in Bollywood is struck by grief over Rishi Kapoor’s demise.

