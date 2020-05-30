Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat Sahni remembers the late actor a month after his demise

Last night, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared a throwback photo with late Rishi Kapoor and remembered him post a month of his demise. Now, his son-in-law, Bharat Sahni also reminisced the late actor by sharing a photo.

It has been a month since senior star left for his heavenly abode and fans are still trying to cope with the loss of the actor. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 in a hospital in Mumbai and bid adieu to the world, ending his 2 year-long battle with cancer. Today, as one month is complete since his sad demise, his son-in-law, Bharat Sahni remembered him with a photo. Last evening, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback photo to recall good times with her late father.

Now, Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law shared a photo on his Instagram story and remembered his late father-in-law in his prayers. In the photo, we can see Rishi Kapoor’s picture at his house with a lamp lit up in front of it as a mark of respect. Without saying much, Bharat just shared the photo and remembered the late actor in his prayers after a month of his demise. Riddhima too shared a family photo including , Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara and late Rishi Kapoor.

She penned a note for her father after a month of his demise and remembered him with the photo. Over the past few weeks, Riddhima has been sharing photos with her father and missing him. At the 13th-day prayer meeting for late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima was joined by her brother in paying their last respects to their father.

Here’s how Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law, Bharat Sahni remembered him:

The senior star’s demise left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock. From Amitabh Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal to to , all stars paid their last respects to late Rishi Kapoor on social media. The senior star had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018, after which he left for New York with Neetu Kapoor. After over a year, he returned to Indian in 2019 and also completed his pending film, The Body with Emraan Hashmi. Rishi Kapoor was also a part of ’s official adaptation of Hollywood film, The Intern.

