Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat Sahni shares picture from Banganga puja and thanks the actor for the memories

Rishi Kapoor’s son in law, Bharat Sahni penned a heartfelt gratitude note to his father-in-law and actor after the puja at Banganga with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt.

’s demise left everyone in Bollywood shocked. A day back, photos and videos of performing the final puja at Banganga to immerse his late father’s ashes came in. , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Ayan Mukerji were also present there. Post the puja with family, Bharat Sahni, Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law, paid his final respects to his father-in-law and senior actor and thanked him for all the memories with a heartfelt note and a photo.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband took to social media to share a photo from the site of the puja and penned a moving note for his late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor. Bharat Sahni wrote, “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Thank you for the memories.” Along with this, he shared a photo of the Banganga where Ranbir Kapoor immersed late Rishi Kapoor’s ashes with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor. Photos of Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat came in while performing the puja.

On Friday, Bharat Sahni also shared throwback photos with Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, daughter Samara and late actor on social media and penned another note to express the grief over the demise of the senior star. He wrote, “Will never forget the love you gave me. You’ve taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.

Check out Bharat Sahni's note for late Rishi Kapoor:

Apart from the Kapoor family, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt were also a part of the puja that was performed to immerse Rishi Kapoor’s last remains in Banganga. The senior star passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:45 AM after battling cancer for 2 years. The actor had been diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 after which he sought treatment in New York for a year and returned to India in 2019. His last on screen presence was in the film The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. Post his demise, the entire Bollywood was left mourning and fans poured in condolences to the family.

