Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat Sahni's Mother's Day post includes an UNSEEN pic of actor with Neetu Kapoor

On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from their family gathering. Take a look below.

It will soon be two weeks since Bollywood's veteran actor bid us goodbye, but unseen photo shared by his close friends and family continue to pop up time and again on social media. On Sunday, the legendary actor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from their family gatherings as he wished his mum, and wife Riddhima Kapoor Sahni a Happy Mother's Day. The photo is a major throwback photo as a young Rishi Kapoor can be seen smiling wide for the camera standing next to wife Neetu.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat Sahni pens an emotional note for him: Will never forget the love you gave me

Sharing the photo, Bharat wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the 3 strongest Women in my life! Truly blessed to have you’ll," with multiple heart emojis. In the photo, Bharat can be seen standing next to wife Riddhima as they all pose for the family picture.

Check out the photo shared by Bharat Sahni below:

Earlier, Bharat had also shared a photo of Banganga Tank when the family had visited to immerse the ashes of Rishi Kapoor. He also wrote a heartfelt for his father-in-law. “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Thank you for the memories,” Bharat wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat Sahni shares picture from Banganga puja and thanks the actor for the memories

The veteran actor passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:45 AM after battling cancer for two long years. Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he sought treatment in New York for a year and returned to India in 2019.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×