Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat shares beautiful memories of actor with Neetu, Riddhima from 2010 NY eve; PIC

It was on April 30, 2020 that the nation woke up to the sad news of ’s demise, and it was Amitabh Bachchan who first broke the news on Twitter as he expressed a sense of shock over his demise. Later, Bollywood celebs took to social media to express a sense of loss over Rishi Kapoor’s death, and penned notes remembering the actor. From , , , , to , Rishi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others, everyone mourned the death of the veteran actor and today, Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law shared major throwback photos of the actor from his archives wherein Rishi Kapoor is seen posing for a photo with , and daughter Riddhima Sahni

Tagging it has a memory from New Year’s eve outing in 2010, Bharat Sahni’s posted candid clicks with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. “Beautiful memories #2010 #newyearseve Just before Samara was born,” he had captioned the post. For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor passed away after succumbing to Leukemia and the 102 Not Out actor underwent treatment in New York for almost a year before he returned to India in 2019. After complaining of breathlessness, Rishi Kapoor (67) was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last and post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement that read, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor’s funeral and prayer meet was attended by close family and friends, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji were the few celebs who were snapped at the funeral. Sadly, daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites since she didn’t get permission to travel amidst lockdown and therefore, she reached Mumbai by road two days later.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's photo with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor from New Year's eve:

