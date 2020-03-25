Rishi Kapoor schools troll asking if he has stocked up on alcohol amid Coronavirus Lockdown; See Post

Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown, Rishi Kapoor lost his cool when a troll asked him if he has stocked up on alcohol for 21 days.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation urging everyone to stay indoors, B-town celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, , , Priyanka Chorpa, and other celebs have been urging everyone on social media to stay indoors, and in the latest, , who is quite vocal on Twitter, besides asking citizens to stay indoors, Rishi Kapoor has shared a warning on Twitter saying that anyone who is trolling India or its lifestyle, will be blocked.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor has been sharing advisory, statements and Narendra Modi’s message on Twitter asking everyone to stay indoors, and although Rishi Kapoor, as we all know, has a sense of humour, but in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rishi Kapoor has issued a warning asking everyone to not troll India and its governance. It so happened that post the Coronavirus lockdown for 21 days, a troll asked Rishi Kapoor, asking if he's stocked up on alcohol and as soon as Rishi Kapoor read it, it irked him so much so that he issued a warning that if anyone mocked the country, he will block him/her. “Anyone cracking jokes about my country or my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation,” wrote Rishi. While one user wrote, “Sir whisky ka stock Kar liya ?”, another wrote, “Daaru Ka Kota Full Hai Na Chinto Chacha.”

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body featuring Emran Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika and next, the actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers' The Intern featuring ..

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweets here where he schools trolls for asking whether he has stocked up on alcohol amid Coronavirus lockdown

Ye ek aur idiot https://t.co/795MGeCBZG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

These arseholes think it’s funny. Being deleted https://t.co/B8kpotuefG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt has a ‘superb’ reaction to Rishi Kapoor doing yoga amid quarantine; Fans call her the perfect bahu

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More