Rishi Kapoor shares an adorably colourful picture as ‘young brat’ as he sends Holi wishes to fans

As the nation is all set to celebrate Holi 2020, Rishi Kapoor sends his wishes for the festival in the most adorable way.

It is just a few hours left for Holi and the celebrations are on in full swing. Not only the aam aadmi but the Bollywood celebrities are also gearing up for this festival of colour. In fact, the celebs have already begun sending their wishes for Holi 2020 and are eagerly looking forward to celebrating the festival. Amid these, has also sent his share of wishes to his fans across the world. The veteran actor, who happens to be an avid social media user often treats his fans with memorable throwback pictures every now and then.

Keeping up with the trajectory of taking fans down the memory lane, the Mulk actor shared an adorable picture from his childhood. The picture was clicked during the Holi celebration and Rishi looked like an adorably chubby munchkin who looked colourful post the Holi celebrations. While it was difficult to take our eyes off Rishi’s cuteness in the picture, the legendary actor called himself a young brat. He also urged his fans to be careful of the coronavirus outbreak amid the Holi celebrations. “A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus,” Rishi wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s adorable Holi wish for his fans:

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rishi, who had recently recovered from cancer, made his first onscreen appearance post disease in Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body. Reportedly, he is also working Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla. In fact, he was shooting for the movie in Delhi when he was hospitalised last month.

