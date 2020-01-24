Rishi Kapoor shares another throwback photo with the late legend Pran; REVEALS it was 'a learning curve'

Today, again Rishi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of Pran but this time we can see Rishi Kapoor also with him in the picture.

Rishi Kapoor is one such veteran actor who is quite active on social media. The actor loves to entertain his fans with some hilarious tweets. Many a time, the actor has even landed in trouble for his tweets. But that hasn't stopped Rishi Kapoor to keep entertaining his fans on his social media account. Lately, the actor has been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on his Twitter account. Recently, he shared a picture that made headlines as it came with a 'Guess Who?' angle.

Sharing the picture, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!" Answering the question, Rishi wrote later, "The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke."

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

Today, again Rishi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of Pran but this time we can see Rishi Kapoor also with him in the picture. In the throwback pic, we can see Rishi in a plain white shirt, looking up to speak with Pran who is holding a cigarette and a glass in his hand and speaking to Rishi. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve!"

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

A few days back, Rishi Kapoor had shared a throwback picture of Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini on the sets of Mughal-e-Azam with his granddad Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and director K Asif.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. Meanwhile, he was also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan.

