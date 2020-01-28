Rishi Kapoor shares a 'priceless' throwback pic with Lata Mangeshkar; Legendary singer wishes him good health

Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback picture with the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar when the actor was 2-3 months old and Lata ji is holding him in her hand.

grabbed headlines when the news of him featuring with in a film broke out. Titled as The Intern, the movie will be the official Bollywood adaptation of 2015 Hollywood release The Intern starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead. The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. Deepika herself shared this news on her Instagram account and Rishi Kapoor shared the news on his Twitter account.

Rishi Kapoor is one such veteran actor who is quite active on social media. Lately, the veteran actor has been sharing a few throwback pictures on his Twitter account. But a recent picture of Rishi when he was 2-3 months old posing with Lata Mangeshkar is winning hearts on the internet. Sharing the picture in which we can see Lataji is holding Rishi Kapoor in her hands and looking at him smiling, he wrote, "Namaste Lata Ji! Because of your blessings look, I found my 2-3-month-old picture with you. Your blessings have always been with me. Thank you so much. Can I tell the world by sharing this picture that this picture is too priceless for me?"

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

On Rishi Kapoor's post, The Nightingale Of India replied, "Namaskar Rishi Ji! I am very happy by looking at the photo. I was also not been able to find this photo. The photo reminded me of Krishna Bhabhi and Raj Sahab. In the photo, Bhabhi had given you in my hands. I felt good that you shared this picture with everyone. I pray to God that may you be in good health always."

Check out Lata Mangeshkar's comment here:

नमस्कार ऋषिजी.फ़ोटो देखके मुझे बहुत बहुत ख़ुशी हुई. मुझे भी ये फ़ोटो मिल नहीं रही थी। मुझे ये फ़ोटो देखके कृष्णा भाभी और राज साहब की याद आयी.ये फ़ोटो में भाभीने आपको मेरे हाथ में दिया था.आपने सबके साथ साँझा किया ये बहुत अच्छा किया.आपकी सेहत हमेशा अच्छी रहे यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 28, 2020

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. Meanwhile, he was also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan.

