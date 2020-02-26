Rishi Kapoor shares a rare candid pic with late filmmaker Manmohan Desai remembering him on his birthday

Rishi Kapoor is one such veteran actor who is quite active on social media and lately, the veteran actor has been sharing a few throwback pictures on his Twitter account.

grabbed headlines when news about him being hospitalised in Delhi spread around. The veteran actor later confirmed saying that he had an infection and is getting treated. The news about Rishi's health came soon after several online users noticed Rishi, his wife , Ranbir and Alia were missing at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. But now the actor is in the city and is all well and shooting for his upcoming film.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor has shared another throwback picture on his social media account. Wishing late Manmohan Desai on his birthday, Rishi Kapoor has shared a rare candid pic on Twitter. He wrote, "Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless!" For the uninitiated, Manmohan Desai was a famous producer and director. His first break was in the Hindi film Chhalia in the year 1960. He passed away on 1st March 1994 by falling off from a balcony.

(Also Read: Rishi Kapoor posts an advise for young directors on twitter)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. He will be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen and will also be seen in The Intern with . The Intern will be the official Bollywood adaptation of 2015 Hollywood release The Intern starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in the lead. The movie will mark Deepika’s second collaboration with Rishi after their 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. Fans are already excited to see the two together on-screen.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/B5FWstcLbs — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 26, 2020

