Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture of veteran actor Pran dressed as woman; Calls him ‘master of disguise’

Rishi Kapoor took the social media by a storm after he shared a throwback picture of legendary actor Pran wherein he was disguised as a woman.

is one of the veteran actors who has been quite active on social media and often keeps his fans entertained with his interesting and witty tweets. Besides, he always wins our heart every time he shares throwback pictures, be it from his family album or of his friends from the industry. However, Rishi’s recent throwback post on micro-blogging site Twitter grabbed a lot of eyeballs as it came with a ‘Guess Who?’ angle and the veteran actor’s revelation left many surprised.

The Mulk star recently posted a black and white, worn-out picture of a legendary actor disguised as a woman and asked his fans to guess who it was. Sharing the picture, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!" Soon, his post was inundated with guess and interestingly, many of fans guessed it right and claimed it was veteran actor Pran. Later, Rishi also confirmed the same and even called him a master of disguise.

Kapoor also mentioned that Pran had disguised as a woman for a personal family joke. Giving details about the funny anecdote, a fan commented, “This is legendary actor Pran. He was unmarried at that time. In his elder brother's marriage, he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover. This year is his birth centenary and his son Sunil Sikand released this snap from their family album.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor has been in a mood to give throwback treats to his fans. Earlier this week, the veteran actor had also shared a black and white picture of his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor from the sets of his 1960 release Mughal-E-Azam.

Talking about the work front, Rishi, who had returned to India after spending almost a year in New York for his cancer treatment, was last seen in Emraan Haashmi starrer crime thriller The Body. Meanwhile, he was also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports drama Toofan.

