Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Vinod Khanna: Heaven is going to premier Chandni tonight for sure, say fans

Rishi Kapoor has acted in notable films over the last few decades leaving an indelible impression on many. One such film was Chandni in which he starred alongside Sridevi and Vinod Khanna.

The film industry was just reeling from the tragic demise of Irrfan Khan on Tuesday, that the demise of was shared on Twitter by his close friend Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise as he took to Twitter and wrote, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” The veteran actor battled breathed his last amid immediate family members at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor from fans and the Bollywood fraternity.

One such film was Chandni in which he starred alongside , Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rahman among others. Fans reminisced the actor's heydays with one even pointing out to the fact that all of Chandni's lead cast has now unfortunately passed away. Fans mentioned how Chandni has now reunited with her actors in heaven.

A fan wrote, "Now, both of them are gone. Thank you so much for the wonderful songs and movies. #RishiKapoor #Sridevi." Another fan wrote, "he joins his Chandni #RishiKapoor#riprishikapoor." "Heaven is going to premier chandni tonight for sure," wrote another fan.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Forever Legendary Song of Rishi ji and Sridevi ji They might not be with us anymore but their memories will always remain Alive. #RishiKapoor #RIPLegend # #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/t4yfzKVZcO — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 30, 2020

Now, both of them are gone. Thank you so much for the wonderful songs and movies. #RishiKapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/qytFFa71Za — Bipin (@upib_) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor Heaven is going to premier chandni tonight for sure pic.twitter.com/k2GqeItktW — SiDnAaZ (@blessyoualways) April 30, 2020

Lead star cast of Chandni is complete now, somewhere in Netherworld!

Om Shanti #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/doizKw5wNo — Dr. Jal Kukdi (@Jal_Kukdi) April 30, 2020

At age 8-9 I distinctly remember telling everyone that my name was Chandini , one because I was inspired by the gorgeous #Sridevi and two, because of how cute I found #RishiKapoor ! Another #GoodBye this week, this time my #FirstCrush pic.twitter.com/xIo3a7dVg4 — rohini kamath (@rohinikamath) April 30, 2020

of all the things, this is what the heaven looks like now. rohit is with his chandni above with angels shining upon rip #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/mt25YtAIEg — vísh (@yasiruvismini_) April 30, 2020

