X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Vinod Khanna: Heaven is going to premier Chandni tonight for sure, say fans

Rishi Kapoor has acted in notable films over the last few decades leaving an indelible impression on many. One such film was Chandni in which he starred alongside Sridevi and Vinod Khanna.
18100 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 04:40 pm
Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Vinod Khanna: Heaven is going to premier Chandni tonight for sure, say fansRishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Vinod Khanna: Heaven is going to premier Chandni tonight for sure, say fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The film industry was just reeling from the tragic demise of Irrfan Khan on Tuesday, that the demise of Rishi Kapoor was shared on Twitter by his close friend Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise as he took to Twitter and wrote, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” The veteran actor battled breathed his last amid immediate family members at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor from fans and the Bollywood fraternity.   

Rishi Kapoor has acted in notable films over the last few decades leaving an indelible impression on many. One such film was Chandni in which he starred alongside Sridevi, Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rahman among others. Fans reminisced the actor's heydays with one even pointing out to the fact that all of Chandni's lead cast has now unfortunately passed away. Fans mentioned how Chandni has now reunited with her actors in heaven. 

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here are interesting facts about the veteran hero of Bollywood

A fan wrote, "Now, both of them are gone. Thank you so much for the wonderful songs and movies. #RishiKapoor #Sridevi." Another fan wrote, "he joins his Chandni #RishiKapoor#riprishikapoor." "Heaven is going to premier chandni  tonight for sure," wrote another fan. 

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement