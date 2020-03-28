Rishi Kapoor suggests Government to open all liquor shops in the evening briefly as people ‘need some release’

Rishi Kapoor, who is practising self quarantine these days, have been actively sharing his views on the lockdown on social media.

The countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Indi has got almost every celebrity has become quite active on social media. While most of the celebrities are seen sharing their quarantine routine and urging fans to say indoors, has some different views to share on the lockdown. Days after he suggested to declare an emergency in the country given the current scenario of cops hitting the people, Rishi, being an avid social media user, has come up with another interesting suggestion for the government during the lockdown.

The veteran actor has suggested that the government should open all the licensed liquor shops for some time in the evening. To note, all the liquor shops have been shut down amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing his views on the same, Rishi asserted that the government should allow access to liquor shops as “Cops, doctors, civilians etc... need some release.” He further emphasised saying, “State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts."

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s tweets on opening liquor shops:

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

Interestingly, while the veteran actor’s tweet was inundated with reactions, filmmaker Kunal Kohli was also seen supporting Rishi’s suggestion. Replying to the Mulk actor’s tweet, Kunal wrote, “Or open in the mornings. 9am-2pm. The revenue is imp for the states & employees.” Meanwhile, Twitterati have been trolling the senior actor saying, “Then consider this lockdown a rehab camp and live accordingly. Alcohol is not a basic necessity”

Another Twitter user urged Rishi to tweet responsibly and wrote, “Please tweet responsibly and sensibly during #Covid_19 your immune system needs to be strong to deal with it. To heal faster. Kindly suggest people to eat healthy food refrain from alcohol for a while. Alcohol is not the solution for depression. Think different ppl look up to u.”

